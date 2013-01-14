Phoenix police trying to identify suspects in New Year's Day robberies

PHOENIX -- Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department need help from the public identifying two armed robbery suspects.

According to investigators, the men robbed two Circle K stores at about 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The robberies occurred at 8200 W. Indian School Rd. and 8200 W. Thomas Rd.

The suspects took beer, cigarettes and money.

One of the suspects was armed with a shotgun. They both fled the stores in a green four-door vehicle.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic male, 18-24 years old, wearing a black sweater, gray pants, baseball cap and armed with a shotgun.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 18-20 years old, wearing an Argyle print sweater and blue jeans.

You can contact Silent Witness by phone at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or online at silentwitness.org if you have any information about these alleged crimes.