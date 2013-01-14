Scottsdale police nab suspect in attempted armed robbery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Scottsdale police have made an arrest in the attempted armed robbery of a tobacco shop.

24 year old Maurice Williams of Phoenix was taken into custody, following the robbery of the Quality Tobacco store near 71st Street and Thomas.

Police say Williams entered the store yesterday, pulled a gun, and demanded money.

He didn’t get the cash. But he reportedly fled into a nearby business, the Coughing Canary Smoke shop, and tried to hide.

When officers arrived, they spotted Williams running toward Scottsdale and Thomas Roads, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Williams had discarded some of his clothes in a nearby dumpster, and ditched his handgun on a nearby roof. All items were later recovered.

No one was injured in the incident.