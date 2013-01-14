PD: Off-duty ADOT officer fatally shoots man during confrontation in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police said an off-duty Arizona Department of Transportation employee shot a man apparently in self-defense Sunday night.



The ADOT certified peace officer came home from work around 9 p.m. Sunday and heard a noise coming from a Dumpster near his apartment in the area of Central Avenue and Camelback Road, according to police spokesman Sgt. Steve Martos.



He went to investigate and was confronted by a man who was wearing a ski mask and had a small bucket containing a liquid the victim believed to be gasoline due to the odor.



Martos said the suspect tossed the liquid onto the ADOT employee then began reaching into his pockets.



"The ADOT employee believed the suspect was reaching for a weapon and feared for his life," Martos said.



Police said the victim pulled out his handgun and shot the advancing suspect, identified as Quentine Barksdale, 43.



Barksdale died at the scene.



Police believe Barksdale had accused the ADOT employee of burglarizing his home recently, which may have led to him being targeted.



At this time, no arrests have been made.



The peace officer's name has not been released.