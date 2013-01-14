Phoenix weather: The big chill continues

PHOENIX -- It was a third consecutive morning of sub-freezing temperatures in the Valley on Monday.

The official low dipped to 30 degrees at Sky Harbor this morning, although many Valley locations dipped to the mid and low 20s.

We'll warm up to a high of about 47 degrees this afternoon, which is exactly 20 degrees below normal for today's date.

Expect sunshine today and the rest of the week ahead. Winds may pick up later today, especially in Northern and Western Arizona where there is a Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning in place.

The Freeze Warning continues for the Valley through tomorrow morning for overnight lows that are expected to bottom out once again in the 20s under clear skies.

Wednesday morning's temperatures are only expected to be slightly warmer, so the National Weather Service is considering extending the Freeze Warning through Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, daytime temperatures warm back to the low 60s, with upper 60s likely by the weekend.

Overnight lows should be in the low 40s by the weekend.

