PD: Home invasion suspects crash stolen vehicle into Glendale apartment

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Police said two teens broke into a Glendale home then crashed a stolen vehicle into an apartment Monday morning.



Glendale police received a call about a home invasion near Northern and 47th avenues just after 5 a.m., according to spokesman Sgt. Brent Coombs. One man and two women were in the home at the time.



When police arrived in the area, they noticed a car without its lights on coming out of a nearby apartment complex and followed it.



The vehicle then crashed into the bedroom of an apartment near Northern and 48th avenues. The vehicle pushed a bed in which a woman was sleeping, but she was not injured.



Police said the two people in the vehicle were 16-year-old Hispanic males and matched the suspect descriptions.



Police said they found evidence from the home invasion inside the suspects' vehicle, which recently had been stolen from somewhere in Phoenix.



The suspects were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.