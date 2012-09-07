Valley Experts in Vein Care

At Arizona Vein and Vascular Center, our top priority is to provide excellent quality and management of veins and arteries to patients of all ages. Our staff and medical doctors are highly trained and committed to providing our patients with exceptional care in a welcoming and professional environment.

Your time is important to us. Each patient spends quality time with our physician and associated staff discussing the best care and treatment for your veins and arteries. We have years of experience providing a full range of vascular services, including both conservative and surgical therapies. We work closely with your primary care physicians, cardiologists and other specialists to ensure the treatment plan is in your best interest and is the most effective to meet your needs.

Our Doctors are Board Certified.

Before you visit any vascular center, you should ask yourself, “is my Doctor board certified?” Here at Arizona Vein and Vascular Center, you will find board certified vascular surgeons to take care of your needs! You will get comprehensive treatment and care of; leg pain and leg swelling, varicose veins, PAD, spider veins, venous disease, deep vein thrombosis, leg ulcers and more.

Recently, you may have seen us on Your Life A to Z with Dr. Oz! We spoke in depth about leg pain issues and are considered the vein experts in the valley! We are serious about our vein care and we are serious about treating your issues. We have multiple locations across the valley and are growing every day!



Frequently Asked Questions:

Question 1: My legs hurt all the time. And I have leg pain and swelling. Do I have to live with this?

No! This is not normal. This could be easily evaluated to determine the cause. You should not have constant or persistent leg pain all the time, day or night. And you do not have to live that way! We have tons of patients who have come in in pain and then became pain free!



Question 2: My legs have bulging blue veins and are ugly! Can something be done about this?

Yes! If you start to see varicose veins or spider veins, it is time to give us a call and see what your options are. If you aren’t in pain yet, it’s a good time to get ahead of the issue. We have a free screening if you are unsure and you want to have us take a look at your legs.



Question 3: How do I know what vascular Doctor is right for me?

Ask if they are Board Certified! Our Medical Doctors are board certified in vascular and general surgery. This is very important if you require surgery down the road. We are happy to answer any questions you may have concerning our qualifications.



Question 4: Are my symptoms connected to cardiovascular disease or heart disease?

They could be. Everything is connected. You can call us toll free at 1-855-AZ-VEINS and talk to one of our knowledgeable receptionists regarding your issues.



Question 5: Is that Dr. Phil Wall from Arizona Vein and Vascular with Dr. Oz?

You bet it is! We had the opportunity to appear on Channel 3’s Your Life A to Z with Dr. Oz as experts in vein care in the Phoenix area talking about leg pain and swelling. It was certainly an honor in so many ways!



