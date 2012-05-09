E. D. Marshall Jewelers in Phoenix, Arizona has earned a distinctive reputation providing clients with Arizona's largest selection of high end gems, GIA certified diamonds, custom jewelry, and new and pre-owned luxury watches. They have manufactured original jewelry designs for retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Sakowitz, Marshall Field, Capriccio Fine Jewelry and several other exquisite specialty stores throughout the United States.



Mention you saw this on 3TV'S Your Life A to Z, and you will receive at 3% bonus on jewelry that you sell to E.D. Marshall.

Bonus not valid on coins and bullion



BUY - SELL – TRADE



Professional Buyers on Site

When planning to sell your fine jewelry, watches, coins, gold, militaria and collectibles we encourage you to visit one of E.D Marshalls many locations as they have professional buyers on site ready to assist you. Whether buying or selling, they are committed to providing exceptional value and customer service.



Custom Jewelry Design

The quality and customer service simply cannot be matched. With an emphasis on perfection and craftsmanship they can custom make you the perfect piece for any occasion. Their selection of jewelry, diamonds, South Sea pearls, watches and gems is simply unequaled anywhere in Arizona.



Fine Swiss Watches

E. D. Marshall Jewelers specializes in the sale of unique high end watches that can only be found at E.D Marshall. With one of the largest selections of fine watches in Arizona E.D. Marshall is sure to have just what you are looking for. They are proud to be Arizona's exclusive retailer for Ulyssa Nardin, Zenith,Blancpain, Paiget, Clerc, Graham London and many more.



Contact Info:

For more information please visit our website or stop by any of our five locations.

E.D. Marshall has buying locations in Scottsdale, Tempe, Glendale, and outlet stores in Avondale, and Surprise. Don't forget to mention that you saw this promotion on 3TV'S Your Live A to Z, to receive your 3% bonus on jewelry that you sell to E.D. Marshall.