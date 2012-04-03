More suspects arrested after robbery turns deadly in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Police said four more people have been arrested after a robbery turned deadly in Phoenix.



Police were called to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Northern and 27th avenues at about 9 p.m. on April 1 and found a gunshot victim inside a white 2000 Ford Taurus, according to Officer James R. Holmes.



The victim, Zar Xavier Gonzalez, 20, was later pronounced dead.



Robert L. Peters, 28, was located inside an apartment and was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot injury to the arm.



Detectives believe Peters conspired with others to lure Gonzalez to the apartment complex under the pretext of purchasing drugs from him and then robbed him. During the robbery attempt, there was an exchange of gunfire and Gonzalez and Peters were shot.



The other suspects fled the area. They have been identified as Joshua Lofton, 19, Kelly D. Anderson, 36, Preston Reece, 31, and Ralph Terrazas, 52.



After being treated at the hospital, Peters was arrested and booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder.



Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Phoenix Police Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Any caller may remain anonymous.



