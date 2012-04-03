PD: Chandler man with fake badge poses as police officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A Chandler man has been arrested after he allegedly flashed a fake badge and claimed to be a police officer.



Police were called to the AmTrust Bank near Shea Boulevard and the Loop 101 in Scottsdale Friday morning after a man asking for directions showed a badge and claimed he was a Chandler police officer.



Scottsdale police said the man, later identified as Dudley KwokTak Chan, had a gun in a holster on his hip.



The teller thought the badge was a fake and called police after the man left, giving a description of his vehicle and the direction he was headed.



Officers stopped Chan's vehicle near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. He identified himself as a Chandler police officer and showed the fake badge, according to police.



Chan, 49, was taken into custody. He then admitted to not being an officer and told police that he shows the badge to "get respect" when he deals with people.



Police found two pellet guns in his car.



Chan was arrested for impersonating a police officer and driving on a suspended license.

