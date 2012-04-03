4-Year-old saves family from house fire [PHOTOS]

PHOENIX -- A family of five is counting their blessings this morning after their 4-year-old daughter saved them from a fire that ripped through their home early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on Holly Street near 62nd Street just after 1 a.m.

The family's oldest child said Krystal Salazar woke her up when she noticed something was not right.

"She went to my mom's room and was asking for help, then my mom woke up and then she went to wake me up," said Dariana Velasquez, 12.

Dariana's bedroom was at the back of the house her family rented. She said the fire was so bright, it looked like the sun had already come up.

Krystal is being called a hero.

"I think that is awesome, because if she didn't do that we wouldn't be here right now," Dariana said, clearly proud of her little sis.

The girls' parents and 3-year-old brother were asleep when the fire broke out. Krystal and her sister woke them up and everyone, including two of the family's three dogs, was able to get out safely.

According to firefighters, the fire started in a shed on the property adjacent the Salazars' home. The flames spread quickly in two directions -- to the Salazars' house and the vacant house behind theirs.

Investigators are trying to determine what exactly sparked the fire.

It's not clear if the house had working smoke detectors so the family is especially lucky their alert little girl woke up when she did.

The Red Cross was on the scene to help the family Tuesday morning and is now accepting donations so it can continue to offer aid to the Salazars and families like them.

For more information or to make a donation, call 602-336-6660.