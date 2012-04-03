Phoenix Weather: Warm-up coming

Looking for the 100 Degrees Contest?

PHOENIX -- Now that a windy, although mostly dry low-pressure system, has moved out of Arizona, high pressure is taking hold of the desert Southwest.

As the ridge strengthens and shifts over Arizona today and tomorrow, expect afternoon temperatures back near normal today. For the Valley, that means highs in the low 80s today.

Although we'll see some high cloudiness tomorrow, highs will be a bit warmer, topping out in the mid 80s.

The warmup continues through Thursday when we'll be in the upper 80s.

On Friday, a storm pushes by to our north, bringing little if any precipitation, but some slightly cooler temperatures to end the workweek.

Those temperatures quickly rebound over the holiday weekend, with abundant sunshine and low 90s looking likely for Easter Sunday.

No rain is forecast for the next seven days.

