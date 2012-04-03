Vandals leave swastikas, lewd drawings outside Tempe apartment

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cheryl Satterfield lives near Broadway Road and McClintock Drive in Tempe and has called her apartment home for only a month.

What was a warm welcome changed overnight. She noticed something wrong Monday morning as she went to grab one of her fans she displays in the front window.

"I noticed the swastika so I put it back and came outside my door," Satterfield said.

She found just one swastika covering the forehead of her fan of the "Geico Gecko," but the suspect left more swastikas, devil horns and genitalia on the glass over her fan featuring President Obama.

"I mean it's 2012!" Satterfield said. "When are we going to come together?"

The vandalism is the talk of her complex. Most people feel like Satterfield does -- disappointed that these drawings happened there and that they happen at all.

"I hope it makes someone be aware and pay attention and teach their children ignorance is just ignorance. We're all one," she said.

At this point, Tempe police are not calling this a hate crime, but they are investigating.



