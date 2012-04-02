Man killed in collision with truck at stoplight

PHOENIX -- A 26-year-old man has died after his car rear-ended a commercial truck in Phoenix.



The collision took place Monday morning near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.



According to Phoenix police, a truck carrying oxygen tanks approached Buckeye Road and stopped at a red light. For some unknown reason, the driver of a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer then slammed into the back of the truck.



"There were no skid marks, there were no indications that the victim attempted to stop at all," said police spokesman Officer James Holmes.



Phoenix Fire Department crews had to cut the victim out of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.



Police said the driver of the truck was not injured and the oxygen tanks on board were not damaged.



Police are investigating what caused the car to hit the truck.

