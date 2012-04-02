Car hits, kills woman rushing to catch bus in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. -- Police said a 56-year-old woman died Monday after she was hit by a car while trying to catch a bus in Mesa.



According to the Mesa Police Department, the woman was crossing against the light at Southern Avenue and Power Road when she was hit by a 2008 Ford Focus at approximately 6:30 a.m.



Police said the pedestrian apparently was in a hurry to catch an approaching Valley Metro bus.



"After impact, she was catapulted into a light pole positioned in the dividing median, just east of Power Road," Sgt. Ed Wessing said.



Medics initiated CPR, but the woman was unresponsive. She was transported to Scottsdale Osborn Healthcare Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.



Wessing said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the collision. He said the pedestrian's failure to yield appears to be a major contributing factor and the driver's vision may have been partially obscured by the rising sun.



The victim's name has not been released.

