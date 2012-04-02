Phoenix weather: Windy Monday; no 90s this week

PHOENIX -- After a cool and windy Sunday, Monday's forecast looks pretty similar.

A low-pressure system that pushed through the state Sunday dropped our afternoon highs from the mid 90s Saturday to the upper 70s Sunday. The storm, which was mainly dry, is now over New Mexico, but cool and dry air continues to filter into Arizona in its wake.

Expect highs near 75 degrees today in the Valley, with continued windy weather. Winds should be out of the the north and northwest today at between 15 and 25 mph, with higher gusts possible.

A red flag warning is in effect for much of western and southwestern Arizona, including the Valley for windy and dry conditions. The warning is in effect 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tomorrow, look for temperatures to rebound to about average for this time of year, in the low 80s.

They'll climb to the upper 80s by Thursday before another dry and windy storm brings them back to the 70s Friday.

Easter Sunday is looking warm and dry, with sunshine and Valley highs in the mid 80s.

