Ariz. bill targets cell phone use by teen drivers

PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona lawmakers are renewing a push for legislation to prohibit young drivers from using cell phones while behind the wheel.

The Senate votes Monday on a bill to prohibit young people driving with beginner permits or graduated licenses from using wireless communications devices while driving.

The Senate previously approved a similar bill that died in the House. But the new version takes a different procedural route that might improve its chances.

Arizona is now nearly wide-open territory for cell phone use by drivers, with the only school bus drivers subject to a statewide ban.

Meanwhile, 30 other states already ban cell phone use by teen drivers. That's according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

