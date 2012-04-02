One man dead after shooting in West Valley neighborhood

PHOENIX -- One man is dead while another is in the hospital after a shooting in a Maryvale neighborhood Sunday.

Police said two Hispanic men were in a blue Volkswagen when another car drove up near 55th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"A dialogue ensued between the three," said Phoenix police Lt. John White. "Something obviously went wrong. The suspect then produced what was described as a cut-down rifle."

Police said the suspect opened fire, shooting at least six rounds, and then sped away.

Raul Valdez, 38, died at the scene while the other man was shot in the leg.

The suspect's car description is vague. Police said it was possibly a gold, brown or green SUV, driven by a Hispanic male with black hair, between 25 and 35 years old.

Police aren't releasing a motive.