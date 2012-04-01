Reward offered in El Mirage cemetery homicide

Kristina West was found dead in an El Mirage cemetery. By Jennifer Thomas

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. -- Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a homicide case where police in El Mirage say the body of a woman was discovered in the road by visitors to a local cemetery.

The Sunwest Funeral Home and Cemetery is located in the 12500 block of West Grand Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Kristina West, 25, of Wittmann. Police said she was shot and killed sometime between 11:30 p.m. on March 31 and 7 a.m. on April 1.

"It's just so hard not having any answers," Paul West, Kristina's father, said outside the family home in Wittmann Monday afternoon.

Kristina's four young children live with their grandparents.

"We just told them that their mother loved them very much and will always love them," added Kristina's mother, Rhoda West.

The victim's parents said their daughter has made "bad choices" in her life, but was recovering from addictions and abusive relationships. They said they have no idea who could have murdered her.

Anyone with information concerning the crime is asked to call the El Mirage Police Department at 623-933-1341 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.