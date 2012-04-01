Suns' Grant Hill undergoes knee procedure

PHOENIX (AP) -- Grant Hill has undergone what the Phoenix Suns labeled a "successful procedure" to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.



The team said in a news release announcing Friday's 30-minute procedure that, if Hill's rehabilitation goes well, he should return before the end of the regular season.



The medial meniscus tear was discovered when the 39-year-old forward underwent an MRI on Thursday. He had been sidelined for two games because of inflammation in the knee.



Hill is the NBA's second-oldest player, one day younger than Portland's Kurt Thomas. He is averaging 10.7 points per game and is considered the Suns' best defensive player.



Shannon Brown has started in Hill's absence.



After his earlier career was decimated by injury, Hill - in his 17th NBA season - has been remarkably durable since coming to the Suns in 2007. He missed only one game in 2009-10 and two in 2010-11. He and 38-year-old teammate Steve Nash were held out of the second game in the two instances that Phoenix played on three consecutive nights this season.



Entering Friday's schedule, the Suns, with 15 games to play, were two games behind Utah, Houston and Denver. Those three teams are tied for the seventh and eighth spots that will be the final two playoff berths in the Western Conference.



After losing to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Suns are off until Sunday, when they are home against the New Orleans Hornets.

