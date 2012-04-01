Missing N.Y. college student found dead near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- A missing New York college student was found dead inside her Jeep about 20 miles south of Flagstaff on Saturday.



Two hunters found Jessica Ronhock's Jeep at the bottom of a cliff. The vehicle was 400 feet off of Interstate 17 and 200 feet down a ravine, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.



It is believed that Ronhock drove off the road and through a guardrail before going into the ravine.



Ronhock, 21, was last seen at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., on Jan. 10. She left a note for her roommate saying that she had to go home for a family emergency, but she never went home and her family said there was never an emergency.



Her family in Massachusetts had no knowledge that Ronhock had left college.



Police confirmed that she had been in Chattahoochee, Fla., and Baytown, Texas. Credit card records showed she was in Williams, Ariz., and Kayenta, Ariz., in January. At the time, authorities said her destination was believed to be the Grand Canyon area.

The crash is still under investigation.