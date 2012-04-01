PD: Man shot after pointing gun at Glendale officers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Glendale police say a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was shot several times after pointing a gun at officers early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Brent Coombs said officers responded to a domestic violence call near 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 2 a.m. The suspect, identified as Antoin J. Thurman, 26, wasn't there when police arrived.

Coombs said Thurman has a felony warrant for his arrest involving a prior weapons violation and was reported to be armed at the time he fled from the scene. 

The officers quickly located Thurman in the area and tried to talk to him, but he ran.

Coombs said during a foot chase, Thurman pointed a handgun at the officers and four officers fired their weapons in response.

Thurman was shot several times and was transported to a local hospital. He has since been released and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of domestic violence aggravated assault on his girlfriend, one count of aggravated assaulted on an additional victim, two counts of threatening and one count of misconduct involving weapons.

No officers were injured.

Coombs said the man's girlfriend was not seriously injured during the assault.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Brent Durham, Brad Eith, Lonnie Durham and Brandon Schoch. They are back at work after the standard administrative leave.
 