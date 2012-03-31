WinCo Foods opening in Arizona

PHOENIX -- A new grocery store has arrived in the Valley. It's WinCo Foods and the grand opening for their two new stores is happening Sunday.



WinCo says they're "The Supermarket Low Price Leaders." The new stores are located at Seventh Avenue and Bell Road and 59th Avenue and Bell Road.



Michael Read, vice president of marketing, said WinCo stands out from the other grocery stores for a number of reasons. He said WinCo doesn't mail out weekly fliers showcasing special prices. That's because he says they already offer very low prices on grocery items every day.



The store also offers the option to shop for items in smaller quantities or in bulk. Inside the store is a section called the Wall of Value. In this section, shoppers will find daily specials on a number of items that are purchased often.



WinCo Foods is based in Idaho. They have been around since 1976 and the employees own the store. Each employee is offered an employee stock purchase program. After a number of years, employees can really benefit from this program. Read said they have about 500 employees that have at least $1 million in their employee stock accounts.



When asked why WinCo decided to enter the competitive Phoenix grocery store market, Read said they've been looking at this market for a number of years. They believe that by targeting growing young families and by offering everyday low prices, they'll attract dedicated customers.



With the opening of these two new stores, WinCo said they have brought about 400 new jobs to the Valley. Read said more Valley locations are possible.



For more information about WinCo Foods, visit wincofoods.com,

