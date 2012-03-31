Woman possibly kidnapped, taken to Mexico

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Avondale police are searching for a woman who may have been kidnapped and taken to Mexico.



Jessica Rodriguez, 22, was last seen leaving the Empire Beauty School at 99th Avenue and McDowell Road at about 5 p.m. Friday. Her vehicle was left in the parking lot of the beauty college.



Detective Reuben Gonzales said Rodriguez called her family from a blocked phone number Friday night and said that she had been tied up, blindfolded and was being taken to an unknown location.



Police said the cellphone pinged off a tower in Gila Bend, but the phone has since gone dead so they haven't been able to track it.



Gonzales said Rodriguez's boyfriend, Jesus Antonio Araque Mondragon, 19, is a person of interest in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 28.



Police believe that Mondragon fled to Mexico and arranged for someone to kidnap Rodriguez and take her to Mexico.



Police are asking for the public's help to locate Rodriguez. She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.



Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000.

