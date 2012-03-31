No big AZ Mega Millions winner, but 3 get $250K

PHOENIX (AP) -- None of the winning Mega Millions lottery tickets were sold in Arizona, but three buyers are holding tickets worth $250,000 each.

Friday night's world-record breaking $640 million jackpot will be split between winners who bought tickets in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The Arizona Lottery says three tickets sold here matched 5 winning numbers but not the megaball, earning the holder a quarter of a million dollars.

Twelve other tickets matched 4 of 5 numbers and the megaball and are worth $10,000 each.

The next drawing on Tuesday is estimated to be worth just $12 million.