Phoenix police and feds track child to Mexico

PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix police say a man who left town with his 3-year-old daughter instead of returning her to her mother has been found in Mexico and the girl is safe.

Police spokesman officer James Holmes says 31-year-old Brent Anderson didn't turn over his daughter as required under a court order on Feb. 22.

Anderson had moved out of his house and police later found his vehicle abandoned at a bus station.

Police detectives, deputy U.S. marshals and Mexican authorities were able to track him to a small town outside Mazatlan.

Holmes says the little girl was found in a home late Friday and placed with social workers. Anderson was arrested on a U.S. warrant Saturday.

Both are expected to be returned to Phoenix next week. Anderson doesn't yet have a lawyer.