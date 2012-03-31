Mesa police ID suspect, victim in Home Depot shooting

MESA, Ariz. -- Mesa police have released the names of the suspect and victim in Thursday's shooting outside a Home Depot.



The suspect has been identified as Ivan Ernesto Eskivel, 22.



He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of misconduct involving weapons.



Sgt. Ed Wessing said investigators believe that Lawrence Ornelas, 49, of Apache Junction, was sitting inside his truck while parked in the Home Depot parking lot near U.S. 60 and Crismon Road when Eskivel confronted him.



Police said the two got into a physical altercation and Eskivel pulled out a handgun and shot Ornelas in the head.



After the shooting, a Mesa police sergeant saw a possible match of the suspect vehicle eastbound on Loop 202 at Hawes Road. He followed that vehicle and the driver exited at Williams Field Road.



Wessing said the vehicle proceeded through a red light, causing a minor collision, and Eskivel was taken into custody without further incident.



Ornelas is still in critical condition.



Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in this shooting and a possible realtionship between the suspect and the victim.

