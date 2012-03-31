Crash near Superior kills 2 motorcycle riders

SUPERIOR, Ariz. -- Two motorcycle riders died after a crash on State Route 177 near Superior on Friday.



According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Corvette swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle that had cross the center line. The car hit the guardrail, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two other motorcycles.



Four people were flown to Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn Medical Center. Authorities said Kathy Benson, 52, of Jamestown, N.D., and Dennis McDonald, 66, of Alberta, Canada, died from their injuries.