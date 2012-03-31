PD: Man gropes undercover officer at Glendale park

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A Glendale man was arrested after he allegedly groped an undercover police officer at a park.



Police caught Frank Rosalin at Thunderbird Paseo Park near 67th Avenue and Greenway Road on Wednesday.



Glendale police said he followed the officer into a bathroom, started up a conversation then walked over and groped him without permission.



Detectives said Rosalin admitted to it and said he's been to the park before to meet other men.



Rosalin faces one count of sexual abuse.



