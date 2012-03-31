Phoenix police investigate double stabbing

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police are asking for the public's help finding whoever killed two people near McDowell Road and 39th Avenue Friday night.



Two people were found stabbed to death inside a home on Culver Street at around 7:30 p.m.



Detectives said they don't have a lot to go on at this point.



Police have not released the names of the victims.



Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

