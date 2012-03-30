Steven Seagal helps with desert drug bust

PHOENIX -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says actor and Special Deputy Steven Seagal helped with a drug bust in the desert of the Interstate 8 corridor Thursday night.



The sheriff's office said the Drug Interdiction Unit located three illegal immigrants transporting about 500 pounds of marijuana from Mexico into the United States. The drugs were destined for East Coast cities and had an approximate street value of $250,000.



One suspect, Jesus Lleyva Castillo, was taken into custody and booked on several drug-related charges. Officials said Castillo is an illegal immigrant and has an extensive criminal history in Arizona.



The other two suspects were detained, questioned and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.



The investigation is continuing.



Sheriff Joe Arpaio said Seagal is part of the drug interdiction team involved in the arrest.



