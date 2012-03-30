TEMPE, Ariz. -- There was a lot of excitement in Tempe on Thursday when people spotted a beaver swimming in Tempe Town Lake.

3TV received a phone call from someone who was amazed by the site so we sent a photographer to take a look and sure enough there was a beaver enjoying an evening dip in the cool water.

As 3TV Chief Meteorologist Royal Norman explained, it's not that unusual to see beavers in the lake, "It's not the first time we've seen that, it's kind of common to get the beaver swimming around Tempe Town Lake."

In fact, wildlife experts say that the marshy area just up river, to the east of the lake, is one of the favorite habitats for beavers.