Party at the Phoenix Zoo for a good cause

PHOENIX-- Get ready to rock to some music and enjoy delicious food at the Phoenix Zoo. “Rock the Zoo," an annual fundraiser, is kicking off on Friday, March 30.

The event is the zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds benefit the non-profit Phoenix Zoo and help maintain and care for the more than 1,000 animals.

There will be more than 30 food vendors on hand, 40 drink vendors, and several local bands.

The event is 7 p.m.-11p.m. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets range from $30 to$75.

General admission includes entrance to the event, a beverage-sampling card (12 3-ounce tastes), a food sampling and live music. VIP admission includes all of that plus seating in the VIP lounge, a full catered dinner and two drinks from the bar.

The Phoenix Zoo is one of the biggest private non-profit organization in the country, relying on admissions, concessions, memberships, special-event fundraisers like Rock the Zoo, and private donations to cover its day-to-day operations.

The Phoenix Zoo has embarked on a unique campaign to become a "World Class Zoo for a World Class City." The zoo board and staff have put together a comprehensive long-term plan for improvements and infrastructure, but it will require a significant investment -- $20 million in the first four years -- to achieve. About $15 million has already been raised.

Welcoming about 1.5 million guests every year, the Phoenix Zoo has seen more than 42 million people walk through its gates since it opened in 1962. According to the zoo's website, it is one of the the most popular cultural attractions in Arizona, second only to the Grand Canyon.

You can find more information about Rock the Zoo on PhoenixZoo.org or by calling 602-914-4333.

The Phoenix Zoo is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway.