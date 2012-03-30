'Bully' called 'must-see movie for middle schoolers'

PHOENIX -- Bullying is a serious widespread problem that affects millions of students here in the U.S. Perhaps your child is among them.

Bullying can happen anywhere any time and has been blamed for everything from the Columbine shooting to suicides to fights to kids dropping out of school. Bullying affects the entire family.

A movie called "Bully" opened in select cities Friday, and it opened without a rating. The MPAA said the language in the movie precludes a PG or PG-13 rating, but the distributors believe the message in the controversial documentary is too important to limit the audience.

"Directed by Sundance and Emmy-award winning filmmaker, Lee Hirsch, 'Bully' is a beautifully cinematic, character-driven documentary," according to the movie's website, TheBullyProject.org. "At its heart are those with huge stakes in this issue whose stories each represent a different facet of America's bullying crisis. 'Bully' follows five kids and families over the course of a school year."

Chase Kerrey, a counselor with Doorways, works with teens and young adults and he's seen his share of bullying issues. He shared his insight with Kaley O'Kelley and Javier Soto.

"Bully," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last spring, opens nationwide, including here in Arizona, on April 13. There is an earlier showing Friday night that's part of the Phoenix Film Festival. That is at 7:30 p.m. at Harkins Scottsdale 101, 7000 E. Mayo Boulevard.

For more information, call 602-955-6444 or go to www.phoenixfilmfestival.com.

For help with bullying problems, contact Doorways at 602-997-2880 or by visiting www.doorwaysarizona.com. They're located at 1825 E. Northern Ave., Suite 200.