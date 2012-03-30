Wittmann woman charged with animal cruelty

WARNING: Some viewers may find the photos included in this story disturbing.



WITTMANN, Ariz. -- A Wittmann woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities said she failed to provide necessary medical attention for her dogs.



Over the past several months, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit has responded to Charlene Scott's home regarding neglected dogs, according to MCSO spokesman Officer Christopher Hegstrom.



They found the dogs were suffering from chronic tick infestation, which caused hair loss and skin inflammation. Officials said Scott failed to medically treat the dogs, prolonging their suffering.



Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant Wednesday and took Scott into custody.



While searching her home, deputies found one dead puppy, nine other puppies and five adult dogs.



Scott is charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty.



Wittmann is located about 35 miles northwest of central Phoenix.

