Man shot, killed in parking lot of Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX -- Police are trying to piece together the events leading up to a deadly early morning shooting in the parking lot of a Phoenix apartment complex, but right now they have more questions than answers and they need the public's help.

According to investigators, the victim is a black man in his early 40s. They have not released any other details about him.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday. Details are still developing, but detectives say the victim was shot several times while standing in the parking lot of the Winding Creek Apartments near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road, just west of Interstate 17. Witnesses reported hearing nine or 10 shots, and told police they came from a neighboring apartment complex.

Officers taped off the parking lots of both complexes as they conducted their investigation.

Police said the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene, did not live at Winding Creek. A resident said he was talking to the victim when the shots rang out. That man ducked behind a car, watching helplessly as his friend was hit several times. The witness, who did not want to go on camera, told 3TV's Ryan O'Donnell he has no idea why somebody might have targeted the victim.

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of multiple shooters, but at this point they do not have any description of the suspect or suspects.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said detectives have nothing to work with in this case.

If you know anything about Friday morning's homicide, please call either the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602- 262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).