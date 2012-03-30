Phoenix weather: Warm then cool this weekend

PHOENIX -- The Valley will be ending the workweek on a warm note, with forecast highs today in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We're still expected to see our first 90-degree day of the year on Saturday, but Sunday looks much different.

As a dry storm system approaches Arizona, look for winds to pick up Sunday, blowing out of the southwest around 10 to 20 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph. There's a Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning for Mohave County in Northwest Arizona Saturday, as the winds will arrive in the western portions of the state a little earlier. Blowing dust is a possiblity in the deserts Sunday, as no rain is forecast with the storm.

The system will usher in some cooler air, and Valley temperatures are forecast to only peak in the mid-70s Sunday and upper 70s Monday.

We'll warm back up to the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week.

