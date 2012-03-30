3Rd man arrested in Phoenix murder-for-hire case

PHOENIX (AP) -- A third suspect has been arrested by Phoenix police in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Phoenix police said 20-year-old Jeremie Jose Villaverde was taken into custody and booked into jail Thursday night.

They say 19-year-old Javier Angel Aguayo and 19-year-old Ricco Susanno Monge remained jailed.

Aguayo is being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, stalking and drug charges. Monge is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

A woman was shot and wounded on Feb. 16 and told authorities that she knew her attacker.

At the time of the shooting, police say the woman was set to testify in an aggravated-assault trial in which Aguayo was the defendant.

Authorities say Aguayo faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

