Man shot in head in parking lot of a Mesa store

PHOENIX (AP) -- A man is reported to be in critical condition after being shot in the head while sitting in his car in a Mesa parking lot.

Mesa police say the 48-year-old man was found slumped over at the wheel of his pickup truck at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Home Depot store off U.S. 60 and Crismon Road.

Witnesses told police that three people were in a car that pulled up to the victim's truck and there was some sort of disagreement before the victim was shot.

Police say a vehicle similar to what witnesses described was found near Williams Field Road and Loop 202.



The victim was flown to Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn Medical Center. The man's name hasn't been released.