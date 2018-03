CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Chandler police are asking for the public's help locating an assault suspect.



Sergio Garcia, 24, of Chandler, is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.



Police said Garcia has warrants for his arrest, stemming from a physical assault in Chandler. He is also wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault in another Chandler case.



Sgt. Joe Favazzo said Garcia is considered dangerous and should not be approached.



Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts should call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. Callers may remain anonymous.