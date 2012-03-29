Bagdad man arrested for sex with minor; more victims possible

BAGDAD, Ariz. -- A 23-year-old Bagdad man was arrested for sexual conduct with a minor and detectives believe there may be additional victims.



Cody Wilson was arrested March 23 and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on several counts involving sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.



Detectives with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Wilson initiated sexual conduct with the victim when she was 15 years old.



YCSO spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said detectives recovered evidence that Wilson photographed and videotaped several of these acts involving the underage girl.



These contacts occurred in the Bagdad area.



Detectives believe there may be at least two additional underage victims involved with Wilson.



Detectives are asking any additional victims or anyone with information about these crimes to call 928-777-7348. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

