Cars, trucks, equipment to go on ADOT's auction block

PHOENIX -- If you're looking for a used car or truck, or perhaps something a little harder to come by -- say, a snow plow -- then the Arizona Department of Transportation's auction is the place to go.

Not only will you find cars, trucks and snow plows, ADOT is also auctioning off construction equipments and specialized equipment like air compressors, water tanks, message boards and the like.

ADOT generally hosts an auction every spring and fall.

According to ADOT spokesman Doug Nintzel, auctions like this attract not only local bidders, but out-of-state customers, as well.

The auction is Saturday, March 31. Registration is at 8 a.m.; the auction begins at 10 a.m. You can preview and inspect the available vehicles and equipment Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Everything is sold "as is" and no warranty or guarantee is included or implied.

Saturday's auction will take place at the ADOT Equipment Services Surplus Yard, which is located 2350 S. 22nd Avenue (between Buckeye and Lower Buckeye roads) in Phoenix.