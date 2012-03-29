Famous volunteers give Phoenix high school brighter future

NBA Cares and BBVA Compass bank joined forces on Wednesday for a revitalization project at Central High School. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- NBA Cares and BBVA Compass bank joined forces on Wednesday to revitalize Central High School.

It's all part of the "Team. Works. In Schools" initiative, a volunteer effort to improve the learning opportunities and school environment of students around the country.

NBA Legends Bob Lanier, Cedric Ceballos and Felipe Lopez as well as Phoenix Mercury Assistant Coach Bridget Pettis joined BBVA Compass employees and student volunteers for this hands-on service project.

They worked on the landscaping, created a reading nook in the library, and painted several areas of the school.

Ceballos, a former Phoenix Suns player said, "BBVA Compass has come in and gave us a chance and a place a platform to have our word heard and also give an example on how if you stay persistent do what you're supposed to do and great things will come to you."

Lanier explained that the volunteers works with students at each school during the revitalization, "It really gives an incentive for youngsters to come to the school and not only triggers them but I think it enriches the teachers that come in there and invigorates them to teach better at the same time."

This year, the program is focusing on Birmingham, Dallas, Houston, McAllen, Phoenix and San Antonio, providing educational resources to students that attend schools in low-income and economically depressed school districts.