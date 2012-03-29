Arizona Senate OKs new vote on contraception bill

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Arizona Senate has agreed to allow a do-over vote on a controversial bill to allow more Arizona employers to drop health insurance coverage for birth control.



The Senate narrowly rejected the bill Wednesday but Republican Sen. Nancy Barto of Scottsdale on Thursday won approval of her motion to have a reconsideration vote.



The new vote can be held any time before the end legislative session, which is expected to close in April.



Arizona currently allows only religious entities to opt out of the state law that requires coverage for contraception.



The bill would allow any employer to opt out if they cite religious or moral objections. Insurance companies also could opt out of providing the coverage through their policies.

