3 Refugees cleared in fake bomb plot

PHOENIX (AP) -- All charges have been dropped against three African refugees accused of putting a fake bomb through security at Phoenix's airport in a possible "dry run" for a terror attack.



U.S. District Judge Neil Wake dropped the charges against Luwiza Daman, Asa Shani and Shullu Gorado on March 13 at the request of a federal prosecutor, who cited new information in the case and wrote that "further prosecution is not in the interest of justice."



The prosecutor didn't specify what the information was.



Daman's attorney says he thinks the government realized the refugees were not guilty and it was a misunderstanding, partially because of a language barrier.



The refugees are from war-torn Eritrea in Africa and spent years in refugee camps before getting asylum in the U.S.

