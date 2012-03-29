Greinke pitches, hits Brewers past D-Backs, 7-1

PHOENIX (AP) -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Zack Greinke had a great game on the mound and at the plate. He still needs to work on his baserunning.



Greinke struck out eight in a spring-high seven innings, leading the Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.



"Usually I don't do much more than work on my pitches," said Greinke, who allowed one run and five hits. "Usually I just throw pitches in stupid counts just to see what happens. But I've tried to use my pitches in normal situations."



After just missing a double in the third, Greinke hit a line shot down the left-field line to drive in a run during the Brewers' six-run fifth inning.



"It was a good curveball and it hit my bat, pretty much," Greinke said.



Greinke came up again with the bases loaded and two outs and hit a grounder to shortstop. Chris Owings threw too late to second but Cody Ransom threw to first to easily beat Greinke, who had stopped running three-quarters of the way down the line.



Greinke said he expected to hear from Ron Roenicke on his baserunning, to which the manager said with a smile, "He may, yes."



Greinke nearly had as much success at the plate than the Diamondbacks. After Ryan Roberts hit a one-out triple in the first and scored on a groundout, Greinke retired 19 of the final 23 hitters he faced.



Greinke has allowed two earned runs in 19 1-3 innings for a 0.93 ERA. He's allowed 14 hits, walked two and struck out 28.



"From the first outing he's not looking bad," Roenicke said. "His stuff is really good, he's locating well and mixing the speed of his pitches well."



Arizona starter Wade Miley allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 4 2-3 innings. All of the runs scored in the fourth and fifth.



"He threw good," Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. "We just ran into a bunch of groundballs and we didn't play that well behind him. He probably got tired. He hadn't been that far."



Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who agreed to a five-year contract Tuesday worth about $11 million, went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. He is 20 of 39 this spring with nine RBIs.



"We need to carry this through the season and keep him hot as long as we can," Roenicke said.