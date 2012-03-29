PD: Teen robs pizza delivery driver in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver near Greenway Road and Interstate 17 in Phoenix.



Police have released photos taken by a witness in hopes someone will be able to identify the suspect.



The robbery occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on March 20 in the area of 14600 N. Montego Court. Police said the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded pizza and money.



The driver complied and the suspect ran from the area.



Prior to the robbery, a neighbor saw the suspect "hanging around" in front of another home and decided to take pictures in case he was planning a burglary or other crime, according to Silent Witness coordinator Sgt. Darren Burch. The neighbor continued to take pictures as the armed robbery occurred.



The suspect is described as a black male, 16 to 18 years old and 115 to 120 pounds. He was wearing black "skinny" jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray shoes.



Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or silentwitness.org. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and/or indictment of the suspect.

