Griffin's strong finish lifts Clippers over Suns

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Blake Griffin threw down three dunks in a 1:40 span late in the fourth quarter and had 27 points and 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Clippers' 103-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Chris Paul had 15 points and 15 assists to help the Clippers move two games behind the Lakers in the Pacific Division. They have won five in a row at home since their 91-87 loss to the Suns on March 15.

Marcin Gortat led Phoenix with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Steve Nash had 15 assists, but only one point -- on a free throw that came after a technical foul against Bobby Simmons with 4:14 to play.

