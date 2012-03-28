Drivers trying to stretch gas find themselves running on empty

PHOENIX -- With gas prices soaring, Phoenix drivers are doing whatever they can to as money -- even waiting to fill up until the very last minute.

As Kristine Harrington reports, not only are more and more people finding themselves out of gas on the road -- AAA Arizona say calls from stranded motorists are up 14 percent this year -- but running on empty can seriously damage your car and create a whole new, not to mention expensive, problem.

