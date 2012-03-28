United Blood Service: We desperately need O-neg blood donors

PHOENIX -- United Blood Services is desperate for help and it's turning to Valley residents in its time of need.

UBS, which has been Arizona’s non-profit community blood provider since 1943, says it urgently needs O-negative blood. According to a news release sent out Wednesday morning, UBS has just 27 units of O-negative blood on hand to fill the needs of more than 50 Arizona hospitals.

O-negative is the universal blood type, which means it can be safely given to any patient. (See donor chart.)

"In emergency situations when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type, doctors depend on O-negative blood to sustain life until the patient can be stabilized," UBS spokeswoman Sue Thew explained in the news release.

Not only is O-negative used in emergency situations, it's also essential to save the lives of the tiniest patients -- premature babies and babies younger than 4 months old who need transfusions.

"O-negative is the only blood type these babies can safely receive," Thew said.

While O-positive is the most common blood type, O-negative is comparatively rare. According to the American Red Cross, just 8 percent of Caucasians, 4 percent of African Americans, 4 percent of Hispanics and 1 percent of Asians are O-negative universal blood donors.

In an effort to make it easy and convenient for donors, especially O-negative donors, to give blood, UBS it putting on several public drives all over the Valley this weekend. (See below.)

For more information or to make an appointment to donate blood, call 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) toll free or visit www.BloodHero.com and enter your ZIP code.

The UBS network is one of the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit blood service organizations, and is a founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Association of Blood Banks.

Public Blood Drives ~ Sat., March 31

Ahwatukee – Hobby Lobby: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4710 E. Ray Rd., Bus in Parking Lot

Coolidge – Central Arizona College: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 8470 N. Overfield Rd., Inside Gym

Mesa – Superstition Springs Center: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bus by Sears’ Entry

Paradise Valley – Paradise Valley Mall: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bus in Southeast Lot by Sears

Scottsdale – Sandpiper Elementary School: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bus in East Lot

Surprise – Valley Vista High School: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 15550 N. Parkview Pl., Bus at Field Entry



UBS Donor Centers

Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.and Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chandler Donor Center: 1989 W. Elliot Rd., #33 (Elliot & Dobson)

Glendale Donor Center: 18583 N. 59th Ave., #113 (59th Ave. & Union Hills)

Goodyear – West Valley Donor Center: 14270 W. Indian School Rd., #C-8 (Indian School & Litchfield)

Mesa – East Valley Donor Center: 1337 S. Gilbert Rd., #101 (Gilbert & H a.m.pton)

Phoenix – Black Canyon Donor Center: 5757 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Bethany Home Rd. & I-17)

Scottsdale – Airpark Donor Center: 15170 N. Hayden Rd., #6 (Hayden & 83rd Pl.)

If your blood type is...

Type You Can Give Blood To You Can Receive Blood From A+ A+ AB+ A+ A- O+ O- O+ O+ A+ B+ AB+ O+ O- B+ B+ AB+ B+ B- O+ O- AB+ AB+ Everyone A- A+ A- AB+ AB- A- O- O- Everyone O- B- B+ B- AB+ AB- B- O- AB- AB+ AB- AB- A- B- O-

Source: American Red Cross

