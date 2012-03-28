Actress Alicia Silverstone baby feeding controversy

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Actress Alicia Silverstone is stirring up up some controversy over the way she's feeding her 11-month-old boy.

Over the weekend, Silverstone posted a Youtube video to website Thekindlife.com. In it, the actress feeds her son Bear Blu by taking a spoonful of food, chewing it, and then passing it open-mouth to her little one.

The practice has received mixed reviews. Some believe a mom chewing a baby's food provides helpful enzymes from her mouth. Critics of the feeding method say various viruses and bacteria can be passed from mother to baby.

